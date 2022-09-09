Obituary of Joe Cardinale, 67

Joe “Pep” Cardinale

3/26/55-7/10/22

– Joseph “Pep” Frank Cardinale 67, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022, at his home in Paso Robles. His loving family was at his side as he went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ. He was born and raised in Monterey, California. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Catherine Cardinale. He is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years Sheryle, 3 children Cori, Jamie, and Daniel, 6 grandchildren, 3 siblings, and his large extended family. He genuinely loved God, his family, and his friends, and was so loved in return. He will be deeply missed.

We invite all whose lives were touched by our beloved Joe “Pep” Cardinale to join us at his “Celebration of Life” service at:

Paso Robles Event Center (Estrella room)

Sept. 17, 2022 @ 11 a.m.

2198 Riverside Ave.

Paso Robles, CA 93446

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to:

Central Coast Home Health and Hospice

253 Granada Dr., Suite D

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Tel. (805) 543-2244

or: “Joe Cardinale Scholarship Fund”

Please make checks out to Sheryle Cardinale and send to:

740 Ivy Lane, Paso Robles CA 93446

Will be deposited to: Mechanics Bank, 845 Spring St.

Paso Robles, CA 93446

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related