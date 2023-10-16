Obituary of Joel Chesler, 79

June 2, 1944 – Sept. 26, 2023

– Joel Chesler, beloved husband of Diane Chesler, passed away tragically on Sept. 26, 2023, in Atascadero.

Joel was born in Brooklyn, New York, and graduated from Brooklyn Tech High School with honors. After graduation, he attended the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (Now N.Y.U.) and completed a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering as well as a Master of Science in Applied Mathematics. Joel worked for Fairchild Republic Aircraft Company in Farmingdale, New York performing stress analyses on the A-10 Fighter and the T-46A Trainer Aircraft. In 1987, Joel joined Northrop Grumman Corporation in Pico Rivera, Calif., and was responsible for dynamic analyses and flight test evaluations on the B2 Stealth Bomber, retiring from Northrop in 2015. One of his proudest moments was receiving the NASA Technology Utilization Award for the development of the original math model and corresponding computer program to analyze manipulator systems for the Space Shuttle Program.

Joel enjoyed and built model airplanes his whole life. He was an original member of the Brooklyn Skyscrapers flying control line models and was a past president of the Knights of the Round Circle in Whittier, Calif. His other hobbies included racing Corvettes, dancing, and playing his trumpet. In retirement, he briefly played trumpet with the Atascadero Community Band as well as at the Madonna Inn on Sunday nights. He offered his services to the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles as a docent and staff member. He was recently appointed a board member of Congregation Ohr Tzafon in Atascadero.

Joel will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and many acquaintances.

