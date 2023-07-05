Obituary of John Anderson, 75

Dr. John Anderson

May 7, 1948 – June 25, 2023

Atascadero, California

– John P. Anderson, age 75, of Atascadero sadly left us after a three-year battle with cancer. John was a well-loved member of the community due to his orthodontics practice, St. Hilaire Vineyard & Winery, and his friendly personality. He is survived by his wife, Laural, and a loving family.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jul. 5, 2023.

From Legacy.com.

