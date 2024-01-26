Obituary of John Harlow Holt, 66

– With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of John Harlow Holt on Jan. 6, 2024, at the age of 66. John died unexpectedly after a brief illness at his home in Paso Robles, California. John’s greatest achievement and source of pride was being a father to his sons, John “Harley” Holt, 30 of Paso Robles and Cameron Leslie Holt, 28 currently of Colorado; and his greatest delight was spending time with his four grandchildren.

Born on Aug. 30, 1957, in Watsonville, California, John was the fourth child and first son of Miriam Hollaway and John Holt Sr. PFC Army, 101st Airborne. During John’s early years the family relocated with John Sr. many times; they attended schools in Japan, Kansas, Germany, and Michigan. After graduation John relocated to the Central Coast and he never left.

John was a proverbial Renaissance Man, and his biggest passion in life was his music. He was a lifelong singer, songwriter, producer, and musician. He owned two recording studios in Paso Robles, and he was a member of several local bands, including CT and the Detroit Power, Fast Micky, The Mary Macgregor Band, and many others throughout the years. John was a versatile musician who was most well-known for his extraordinary skill as a guitarist, where his burning creativity and thoughtfulness left a lasting impression on anyone who had the privilege to work with him.

He started his musical journey alongside his late brother, Robert Holt, who would often play bass guitar alongside him in their younger days. He continued to write and record music up until his passing, regularly updating his friends and family with the various projects he was working on. His most treasured possession was his extensive guitar collection; having built many of the instruments himself.

John was a Licensed California Mechanical Contractor in the 1980s specializing in sheet metal fabrication, masonry, tile setting and general construction. In the 1990’s through 2010 he was an IT Contractor, specializing in Installing and repairing Point of Sale systems for businesses throughout California.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Miriam and John Holt Sr., his brother Robert Holt and his sister Lynda Grizzle and is survived by:

His son John (Stefanie) Holt, son Cameron Holt, and grandchildren, Malia, John “Levi”, Wyatt, and Hanson Holt. He also leaves behind his sisters Barbara Holt and JoAnn Holt, both of Michigan, his former wife and mother of his children, Lynda Plescia, his loving partner, Nancy, along with numerous relatives and a host of long-time friends.

A celebration of life is being planned for Feb. 3, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Paso Robles Christian Life Center, 1744 Oak Street, Paso Robles. Reception following.

If you have photos or memories of John that you would like to share via this tribute website, www.EFSCares.com, the family would be very grateful.

The family wishes to thank Eddington Funeral Services for providing wonderful care and service at this difficult time.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media