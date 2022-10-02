Obituary of John Oliver Rausdep, 64

Celebration of life will be Oct. 22 in Los Angeles

– John Olliver Raudsep passed away at home in Los Angeles on August 16, 2022, from complications of ALS, a neurological degenerative disorder. John was born in Houston Texas on July 17, 1958, to parents John Gilbert Raudsep and Dorothy Jean Nichols.

John grew up in Houston, Texas, attending Westchester and Stratford High schools. He later graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 1981 with a degree in Mathematics and continued his education at Iowa State University (MS, Statistics in 1983) and UCLA Anderson School of Management (MBA & MS, Finance and Statistics in 2000). His relentless curiosity and love of reading made him an authority on a multitude of topics, allowing him to debate with anyone who loved intellectual discourse. While John was proud of his “too many” degrees, his Eagle Scout award was his most prized accolade.

John’s career took him from R.J. Reynolds in NC to commercial real estate in CA, where his love of helping people and his colleagues blossomed. He had a passion for gardening and took great pride in landscaping his properties in Paso Robles and Los Angeles with fruit trees, flowers and vegetables. He was also a consummate cook, finding delicious ways to use the fruits of his labor. His love of food was complemented by his appreciation of wine, particularly those from the central coast, and he enjoyed attending food and wine festivals with his friends and family. His love of travel led him to many regions, including Europe, Africa, South America, Australia, and New Zealand.

He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Einnehmer, his sister, Alicia Raudsep Jansen, and her husband, Eric Jansen

His celebration of life will be Oct. 22 in Los Angeles. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association in his name

