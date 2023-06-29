Obituary of John Phillip Anderson, 75

Service scheduled this Saturday

– Dr. John Phillip Anderson, born on May 7, 1948, passed away on June 25, 2023, at the age of 75.

Service: 10 a.m., Saturday, July 1, at Bethel Lutheran Church, located at 295 Old County Rd., in Templeton.

Celebration of life gathering: 2 p.m., Sunday, July 9, at Atascadero Lake Pavilion, situated at 9315 Pismo Ave., in Atascadero.

The family suggests making a donation to the following charities in honor of Dr. John Phillip Anderson: American Cancer Society, Hope Spring Community, UNICEF, and Women’s Sports Foundation.

