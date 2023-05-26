Obituary of John Rector, 72

– John Rector passed away peacefully on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the age of 72. John was born in Midland, Michigan, the third of four children of Pat Rector and Ardyce Rector. Siblings include Larry Rector, Linda Rector, and Bruce Rector. After graduating from Midland High School, he pursued education at Michigan State University and Western Michigan University. In 1971, John married Kathleen Batdorf. Together they had two children, Lisa and Chris. John began his professional career as a tool designer in Washington and continued in Paso Robles until the mid-1980s.

John had a love for flying and earned his pilot’s license at the early age of 16. His career in aviation included running his own flight school, flying cargo planes, and flying commercially for Skywest Airlines. He retired from aviation in 2010. John developed a love for photography in his retirement years and attended Rocky Mountain School of Photography in Missoula, Montana. From there, he began to develop a portfolio of nature, portrait, and still photography. His love for creativity and imagination was instilled in his two granddaughters, Kelli and Alison Hopkins.

He spent time leading 4-H photography groups and helping them see the world through new perspectives. He enjoyed walks with his dog “Calvin,” playing pickleball, bike riding with his granddaughters, and spending time with family. He also was loved by many friends in Paso Robles, giving his time and talents to help others. A cherished father, brother, grandfather, and friend, John will be remembered fondly for his compassion, loyal friendship, humility, and care for all he met. John is survived by his sister, Linda Rector, brother Bruce Rector, daughter Lisa Hopkins, son Chris Rector; and granddaughters, Kelli and Alison Hopkins.

A memorial will be held locally on June 10, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) in Paso Robles, CA.

