Obituary of John Robinson Dukes II, 85 

John Robinson Dukes II

April 23, 1938 – June 14, 2023

Paso Robles, California

– John Robinson Dukes II was born on April 23, 1938, to parents Charlton and Effie Green Dukes. His sister Katie was two years older. He was born and raised in Los Angeles when it was a town where a young boy could ride for hours on a bicycle from his home to the beach, and back. He lived down the street from Walt Disney and Loretta Young; he told lots of stories about those days.

John was a car guy. He and his friends bought and sold cars; his favorite was a classic Lincoln Continental for which he earned many “Best of Show” awards. He joined the Army and served in Germany. He subsequently earned a Master’s Degree from Cal State Los Angeles. He loved his time as a junior high teacher, reveling in the diversity of L.A. kids, encouraging them to be their very best. Given his success as a teacher, he then became a high school administrator in Fillmore, California. But his passion was cars and houses. In a change of vocation, he earned his contractor’s license, spending many years building and remodeling houses. He was a craftsman and a perfectionist, with particular knowledge and interest in mid-century modern homes and furniture.

Los Osos was his home for two decades, and it remained his heart. John loved his children and grandchildren, and they adored him. He left behind Angie (son Cooper, husband Owen), Kira (son Luke), Annika (son Graham), Jennifer (daughters Tessa and Jessica, husband Kevin) and Joel (sons Reid and Gray, daughter-in-law Jackie).

John was a happy man who had a wonderfully long life. His wife Jeanne of 40 years misses him intensely but is comforted by the love that always surrounded him. The scattering of ashes will occur sometime in July; his family will gather to say a final goodbye in Montana de Oro overlooking the ocean and the Rock, as he wished.

In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service Paso Robles.

