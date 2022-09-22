Obituary of Johnathan Thomas Matthews, Sr., 80

Matthews died on Sept. 3 of natural causes

– Johnathan Thomas Matthews, Sr. of Paso Robles, and native of Leesburg, Ala. died on Saturday, Sept. 3 from natural causes. He was 80 years old.

He is survived by his daughters: Virginia-Lee Ray, Maria-Elena Smith, Wanda-Lynn Capps, and Mia (Selena) Moore; son, Johnathan T. Matthews Jr.; sons-in-law: Daniel Ray, Vernon Smith, Myron Kramer, and Jason Moore; brothers: Leonard Matthews and David Matthews; 19 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Johnathan was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Felicita Matthews; his sister, Elena Hall, and his grandson Jordon Ray. Johnathan was born in Washington, D.C., and the second son of the late Alfred Frederick Matthews and Ethel Elizabeth Matthews.

Family and friends knew him as John, Matt, or Johnny. Before retirement, he was an engineer with Ronald Reagan National Airport but his talents were vast. He was known for his gunsmithing, leatherwork, engravings, and custom furniture. After retirement, he became a full-time Pop Pops where he traveled as often as he could visiting his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His giving and generous nature meant that he gave whatever he had freely, even if it meant he would go without. Johnathan was a loving Poppa, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, father-in-law, and friend.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 7 p.m. at 3205 Sand Rock Ave in Leesburg, Ala.

