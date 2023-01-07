Obituary of Joseph Charles Hildebrand, 42

Joseph Charles Hildebrand

Nov. 29. 1980 – Dec. 23, 2022

– Joseph Charles Hildebrand, age 42, passed away on Dec. 23, 2022, in Holiday, Florida. Joseph was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on Nov. 29, 1980. He shared his birthday with his older brother, Marc, Nov. 29, 1977 and his Dad, Joe, Nov. 29, 1954. He is survived by his Mom and her husband, Janice & David Staleny, his Dad and his wife, Joe and Buenaflor Hildebrand, his brother Marc and his wife Teresa, his brother Michael Murray, his sisters Michelle Richardt, Angelica Rosado and her husband Jon and Brittany Mojarrieta and her husband Jose, and his two step-sisters Christal and Danielle and their husbands.

He is also survived by his four children, McKayla age 18, Jayden age 14 in California, Karson age 5, and Kenslee age 8, in Florida.

He was an extremely hard worker, totally loved and devoted to all his children, and made friends easily. He was taken from us way before his time but since he knows that Jesus Christ is Our Lord and Savior, he is now Flying with the Angels in Heaven.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Pavilion on The Lake on Saturday, January 14, 2023. The address for the venue is 9315 Pismo Avenue Atascadero, Ca 93422.

Friends and family are invited to join from noon to 3 p.m. to share stories, memories, and the love that you have for my son Joseph. Food and refreshments will be provided.

