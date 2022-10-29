Obituary of Joseph Rimelen, 61

Joseph Rimelen

November 18, 1960 – October 2, 2022

– Joseph Andrew Rimelen was born on 11/18/1960 in Atascadero. After a 2-year cancer battle with GBM & GSM brain tumors, he passed away comfortably, at home, surrounded by family on 10/2/2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles & Beatrice Rimelen; his brother Charles “Corky” Rimelen; and his son, Shawn Rimelen.

He is survived by his wife, Laura, daughter & son-in-law, Sunshine & Tim Vaughan, & granddaughter, Zoey Vaughan.

Owner and operator of AJ’s Appliance Service since 1987, Joe was an avid outdoorsman.

A Celebration of his Life will be held today from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Atascadero Lake Kiwanis Club (7848 Pismo Ave).

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 28, 2022.

