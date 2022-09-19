Obituary of Joy Ann Camp, 86

Sept. 21, 1935 – Aug. 22, 2022

– Our dear Joy Ann Camp passed away on Aug. 22, 2022, in her home of natural causes. She was born Sept. 21, 1935, in Evanston, IL. She was raised on the shores of Lake Michigan, attending Catholic schools, riding horseback, and going to Chicago to see plays.

In the ’50s Joy married Fred (Fritz) Meine and they had two children Peter and Dale. After her divorce, Joy and her sons moved to Buena Park, Calif. where they were active in Cub Scouts, and Joy was a Den Mother

In 1967 Joy met and married Michael Camp. He had four children: Russell, Michelle, Mike Jr., and Veronica. They were married for 54 years.

Joy lived a full life as a homemaker, and helping others, especially children, teaching them to swim at a young age, and teaching disabled children to ride horses.

Joy and Mike moved to Paso Robles, in 2002 from Anaheim. They became members of Old Mission San Miguel where Joy served as Sacristan for fifteen years making good use of her crafting and teaching skills.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, Ester and Archie Ibach, and sons Dale and Russell. She is survived by Michael, her husband, four children, nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at Old Mission San Miguel at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related