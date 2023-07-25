Obituary of Joyce Ethelyn Zimmerman, 85

– Mrs. Joyce Ethelyn Zimmerman, age 85, of Atascadero, California passed away on Thursday, June 29.

A memorial service is planned for July 29, at 11 a.m. at Atascadero United Methodist Church, located at 11605 El Camino Real in Atascadero.

Livestream of memorial service: https://www.youtube.com/@AtascaderoUMC

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:

ECHO Atascadero

6370 Atascadero Ave.

Atascadero, CA 93422

https://www.echoshelter.org/support-us

(805) 462-FOOD (3663)

