Paso Robles News|Tuesday, July 25, 2023
You are here: Home » Obituaries » Obituary of Joyce Ethelyn Zimmerman, 85
  • Follow Us!

Obituary of Joyce Ethelyn Zimmerman, 85 

Posted: 5:42 am, July 25, 2023 by News Staff
Obituary of Joyce Ethelyn Zimmerman, 85

Joyce Ethelyn Zimmerman.

– Mrs. Joyce Ethelyn Zimmerman, age 85, of Atascadero, California passed away on Thursday, June 29.

A memorial service is planned for July 29, at 11 a.m. at Atascadero United Methodist Church, located at 11605 El Camino Real in Atascadero.

Livestream of memorial service: https://www.youtube.com/@AtascaderoUMC

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:

ECHO Atascadero
6370 Atascadero Ave.
Atascadero, CA 93422
https://www.echoshelter.org/support-us
(805) 462-FOOD (3663)

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.