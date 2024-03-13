Obituary of Joyce St. J. Tew, 99

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– Mumsy Flew the coop on a Sunday, Jan. 27, 2024. She bypassed all the yard sales, and an estate sale on Vine Street heading straight to heaven and the loving arms of her parents, grandparents, eight sisters and brother and son, Robert. What a party! Left being, for the time being, are daughters Janice and Valerie, Her brother David, Grandsons Trent and Clint and three great grandchildren.

Known for her outstanding sense of humor, adventurist spirit, and talent for penny pinching, there are a few that could ever leave a loving mark on everyone’s heart quite like Mumsy! Take good care of her, Lord! You have a firecracker on your hands!

-From Dignity Memorial.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media