Obituary of Judith Diane Rowlett, 80

March 6, 1943 – May 14, 2023

– Judith Diane Rowlett (Judy) was born to Bud and Lois Smith in Paso Robles and lived in San Miguel, California on her grandparent’s homestead, the Paulena Ranch.

She married Harold N. Rowlett and had three children, Dorinda, Darrell, and Susie. Through the years she enjoyed raising her children, volunteering at Lillian Larsen School, running between baseball practice and games, summers grave hunting with her mom, and her favorite, going to the beach.

Judy worked at Mission San Miguel for many years in the gift shop, Kmart and Specialty Silicone Fabricators.

She enjoyed traveling with Bud and Lois on many of the San Luis Obispo Farm Bureau trips. She was a member of the Native Daughters.

For the past three years, Judy has received excellent care from the staff at Park Place Assisted Living in Atascadero. She enjoyed her visits while there by her friends and family. It is with the utmost thanks to the Schaffer family for their love and support for Mom. It truly meant the world to us. We love you all very much.

Judy was proceeded in death by her parents, Paul C. Smith (Bud) and Lois E. Smith, and her daughter-in-law Christi A. Rowlett (Schaffer) her brother-in-law Ross Knoeppel.

She is survived by her daughter Dorinda Stiles and her husband Don, her son Darrell Rowlett and his daughter Mikayla Rowlett, her daughter Susie Johnson and her husband Jerome and their children Bailey Johnson, Stevi Anderson and her husband Justin and their son Axle and Samuel Johnson

She is also survived by her sisters and their families Pat Kennedy and her husband John, Peggy Cavallero, and her husband Tom, and Sharon Knoeppel.

A graveside service for family will be held at San Miguel District Cemetary at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, followed by a celebration of life at the San Miguel Community Center from 12 until 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate it if you could share a special memory on the digital guestbook (link below) or a memorial contribution can be made to any charity of your choice in her name.

To add a memory: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/en-ca/obituaries/paso-robles-ca/judith-rowlett-11291608/add-memory

