Obituary of Judy Brown-Trivolli Wolf, 69

Judy Brown-Trivolli Wolf

July 7, 1954 to Nov. 30, 2023

– After a long 12-year battle with cancer, Judy was called home to be with the Lord on Nov. 30, 2023, she was 69. Judy was born and raised in Atascadero, CA and she graduated from Atascadero High School in 1972. Judy worked as a nurse’s aide and cook in adult care facilities; she had great compassion and empathy for her patients. She met the love of her life, Glen Wolf, and they were married in 1995. They lived in Atascadero until 2005 before both retiring and moving to Mountain Home ID. They bought a house and turned it into a beautiful home. Judy fought a courageous battle with cancer for many years, despite all the physical struggles from treatments. Through it all, she had perseverance, strength, and a strong will to fight. She found great joy and peace in her love for gardening, cooking, and baking.

Judy had the most beautiful flowers we have ever seen, especially her peonies. The flowers in the front yard around the flagpole were a beautiful and breath-taking sight that all in her neighborhood enjoyed over the years.

Judy will be truly missed, especially seeing the many pictures of her baking, cooking, and tending to her flowers. All will miss early morning text and phone calls.

Survived by: Glen Wolf (Husband), Christopher Brown (Son), Jason Wolf (Stepson), Karen Wolf (Stepdaughter) Butch Brown, Mike Brown, Tom Brown, Jim Shannon (Brothers), Janie Roeder, Myra Cook (Sisters), Anthony Vega, Stephen Brown (Grandsons), two Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Proceeded in death by: Eleanor Shannon (Mother), Jim Shannon II (Stepfather), Howard Brown (Father) Amelda Brown (Stepmother), Robert Brown, David Brown, Raymond Brown (Brothers)

Celebration information:

Internment Saturday Jan. 27, 2024, at Templeton Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

Officiated by: Jim Shannon (brother)

Song dedication by: Iceis Roeder (niece)

Celebration of life reception following interment at the Refuge Church located at 6955 Portola Road, in Atascadero from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

-From Rost Funeral Home.

