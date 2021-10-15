Obituary of Judy Burroughs, 76

Judy Burroughs passed away on Sept. 14

– The family and many friends of Judy Burroughs are mourning her passing. She was born Jan. 26, 1945 and passed into the Promised Land Sept. 14, 2021. She was the first born child of proud parents. She grew up in San Francisco, played violin, piano, and graduated from UCSF with a baccalaureate of science in nursing.

She began attending the Advent Christian Church with a friend during grade school. She remained active in the church after relocating to Santa Cruz, serving as their organist and eventually becoming ordained as a minister.

She also worked as a nurse at Lockheed in the Santa Cruz mountains and then in the emergency room of Dominican Hospital. In 1970 she married Marshall McFadden, continuing to be a presence in the life of her beloved step-daughter Kim after their divorce.

She earned a Masters degree in education, psychology option in 1980, after which she and relocated to California’s Central Valley to earn a Masters in Divinity in 1985. She then moved to Southern California for a year to complete a program in hospital ministry. She next moved to a home in the country near Paso Robles to enjoy having goats and plenty of space for the cats she sheltered, loved and cared for.

She was also ordained in the Lutheran Church after searching for a faith supportive of equal rights for women. She worked as a hospice care nurse and substitute pastor at Bethel Lutheran Church in Templeton, where she made many good friends.

After her cancer diagnosis, she moved with her dear cat Pax to El Dorado Hills to stay with her daughter and son-in-law, enjoying favorite foods, reading voraciously and spending the days outside with nature.

Judy’s passing leaves a void in our lives that is filled in part by thanks for time spent with her, and by the family that survives her: her daughter Kim and son-in-law Mark Beatty; her grandchildren Alyssa and Zachary Beatty, Alyssa’s spouse Em Birch; Alyssa and Em’s daughter – Judy’s great-granddaughter Althea; Judy’s sister Patricia, nephew William, her beloved niece Karna, Karna’s daughter Jen as well as her aunt Irma Schmidt and cousins.

Judy was buried in a pioneer cemetery in California’s Gold Country Oct. 6 as is fitting for such a pioneering woman and daughter of California. A celebration of her life will occur at Bethel Lutheran Church in Templeton October 19 at 1:30.

