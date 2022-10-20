Obituary of Julia Carroll Wittmann, 92

– Julia Carroll Wittmann, 92 of San Ardo passed away on Sept. 12 at her home in San Ardo. She was born, on Feb. 22, 1930, in Petaluma, Calif.

Julia was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, swimming, snow skiing, taking trips to Pismo, and collecting pictures of her family. She was a member of Silver Kings and Queens.

Julia is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Peter Wittmann; her son, Michael Wittmann, and grandson, Graham Sinklier; sisters, Ginger Buelow, and Beth Johnson.

She is survived by her children, Jacquie Dial (Fred), Kristi Sinklier (Gary), and Scott Wittmann (Diane); grandchildren, Michael Dial, Courtney Healy, Brian Dial, Gregory Sinklier, Amber Butler, and Jason Wittmann; 25 great-grandchildren; her sister, and brothers, Elaine Lander, Glenn Carroll, and Albert Carroll.

Private graveside interment was held by the family on Saturday, Oct. 8, in the San Ardo Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services.

