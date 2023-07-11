Obituary of Karen Jean Dusi, 72

Dec. 19, 1950 – June 25, 2023

– Karen was born in Ukiah, Calif. on Dec 19, 1950. She moved to the Paso Robles area at the age of one when her father was transferred to the Paso Robles Airport FAA Service Station. Karen grew up in and attended school in Paso Robles. Upon graduation, she attended Cal Poly, where she received a degree in Home Economics and a K-12 teaching credential.

While at Cal Poly, she met a fellow student, Alan Dusi, and they were married in 1972. In 1975, they moved to the San Diego area, where Alan was employed. Karen worked at home until her children (Alisa and Kevin) were in elementary school. Then she began a 32-year teaching career (kindergarten and 2nd Grade). Karen was a fan of soccer, having coached both of her kids, been a player herself, and continued to follow women’s soccer. In addition, she enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, reading, and traveling. Karen retired from teaching in 2014 and traveled to Hawaii and Europe. She also spent time in the Templeton/Paso Robles area when visiting the Dusi family home. Karen passed away on June 25, 2023.

Karen is survived by her husband of 51 years Alan Dusi; children Alisa Dusi and Kevin Dusi; and grandchildren Anthony Van’t Hof and Aidan Ashwell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to your favorite charity in Karen’s name.

Published by San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 2, 2023.

From legacy.com.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media