Obituary of Karen Scamara, 67

Karen Scamara

Dec. 6, 1954 – Sept. 16, 2022

– Karen Marie (Bellefeuille) Scamara, 67, passed away early Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, while sleeping peacefully in her bed. Karen was born Dec. 6, 1954 in San Luis Obispo to Ben and Rose Bellefeuille. She was raised in San Luis Obispo and graduated from San Luis High School in 1973. She married Russell Scamara on Nov. 17, 1979, residing in Atascadero, and enjoyed 43 years of marriage.

She is survived by her husband Russell Scamara, son Cory Scamara, daughter Kira (Ryan) Armstrong, daughter Casey (Casey) Nance; six grandchildren Drake, Ava, and Rafe Armstrong, Rose, Price, and Reis Nance; and her brother Ron (Dixie) Bellefeuille. Karen was preceded in death by her parents Ben and Rose Bellefeuille.

A Rosary is to be held Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. with viewing hours from 4-6 p.m. at Reis Family Mortuary. Funeral services will be held Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. at Old Mission Church.

Click here to view her tribute page on the Reis Family Mortuary website.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sep. 21, 2022.

From Legacy.com.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related