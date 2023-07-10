Obituary of Kathryn (Douglass) Hapgood, 71

– Kathryn (Douglass) Hapgood won the race and went home to be with Jesus on May 16, 2023. She left peacefully while at home being cared for by those she loves most.

Kathy was born to Eddie and Ruth Douglass on May 14, 1952, in Paso Robles. The second to the youngest (by seconds) of five girls. She grew up in Paso Robles and Atascadero. She met the love of her life, Robert Hapgood, at age 15 in San Luis Obispo. She graduated from Atascadero High and attended Cuesta Junior College focusing on early childhood development. She married Bob on December 19th, 1970. Bob and Kathy spent the early part of their marriage in the San Luis Obispo County area.

They moved to Paradise in 1973, where they welcomed their first child. In 1976 they became Christians and Bob found his calling to be in the ministry – they moved to San Jose for Bible college where they welcomed their second child. They moved a few more times as they were led and in 1982, they moved to Fortuna to be a part of Grace Chapel. In Fortuna, they welcomed their third and fourth children. They became an established part of the community in Fortuna, with Kathy teaching preschool and Kindergarten at Christian schools for over a decade. In 1996, she started working for C Crane and worked there until right before her death.

Kathy was a hard worker, a woman who couldn’t even hold still long enough to watch a movie. The only time she was still was when reading or doing a puzzle. She could clean like nobody else and had very high standards for what clean looked like. She loved to garden and was very proud of what she created in her yard. She was feisty and direct and you always knew where you stood with her. She loved playing cards and spending time with friends. She loved the Warriors and hated the Cowboys and enjoyed watching sports with her son Chris.

Kathy loved God with all her heart. She was a true example of enduring love for her family. A Proverbs 31 woman. She loved her husband of 53 years. Her children were so fortunate to have a mother who loved them. Her grandchildren were fortunate as well to have such a great Mema. She always made sure to have something special, a favorite drink, a favorite snack, or dessert, for the people she loved. She leaves behind a legacy of love.

She is preceded by her parents Eddie and Ruth Douglass, her son Andrew Hapgood, and her grandson Zachary Gillette. She is survived by her husband Robert (Bob) Hapgood, her daughter Jessica Crotty and grandchildren Jordan Gillette, Drew Gillette, Emma Crotty, and Skylar Crotty, and her sons Joel Hapgood and Christopher Hapgood and by her four sisters, her twin, Thelma Irvine, Loretta Rowlett, Jeri Hart, and Carol Morrison.

The family would like to extend a huge amount of thanks and gratitude to Hospice of Humboldt, who were amazing in their care and compassion. Also, to all the friends and family and extended church family who showed up at the hospitals and at home coming alongside us as we traveled this unexpected journey. To Redwood Christian Fellowship, there are no words to express how much your support has meant.

The community is invited to a Celebration of Life to honor Kathy’s memory on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the Campton Heights Baptist Church, 1655 Cecil Ave, Fortuna.

Memorial donations in Kathy Hapgood’s name may be made to Hospice of Humboldt or to the charity of your choice.

Published by Times-Standard on Jul. 9, 2023.

