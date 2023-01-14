Obituary of Kathy Snyder

– Kathy Snyder passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her husband and two children.

Born in Texas, she moved with her family to Paso Robles, where she finished high school and attended community college, and made life-long friendships. Together with her husband, they raised their children and traveled and moved around California until they settled down in Concord, making more friendships and memories together.

A very social and friendly person, Kathy was involved in many activities during her life including with the Junior Women’s Club and Clipper Club in Paso Robles, Walnut Creek Soccer Club, volunteering at her children’s schools, and in her later years with her local Quilting Guild. She had a career at Grandt Line Products, working with the model train company for many years. Her friends valued the time they spent with her as she was a kind, giving, and generous person.

Kathy was always a very gracious host, who loved to socialize with her friends and family, smiling and laughing while working hard in the kitchen or sitting down to enjoy stories and a game of cards. Her departure leaves a big void in the hearts of her family and friends, who will miss her beautiful smile and infectious laugh, and will remember her as “a wonderful lady,” and as “a dear friend and wonderful person, with a joyful personality and love of life.”

Kathy is survived by her son Mark and his wife Marissa and their children; her daughter Sara; and her husband Chris. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother, and her beloved son Jonathan.

A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at Zio Fraedo’s on Jan. 28, 11 a.m. at 611 Gregory Ln, Pleasant Hill, Calif.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Fund.

