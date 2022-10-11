Obituary of Kenneth Harold Gentry, 73

Kenneth Harold Gentry

March 25, 1949 – Sept. 21, 2022

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.

He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.

He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

– Kenneth Harold Gentry, 73, of Paso Robles, California, passed away on Sept. 21. He was born to parents Kenneth Lavern Gentry and Frances Margaret Vorderbrueggen Gentry, on March 25, 1949 in Pasadena, Texas. They moved to North Hollywood, California when Kenneth was 6 weeks old.

He graduated from North Hollywood High in 1967. In March 1969, Kenneth attended Military training at Fort Ord, California. He served for the United States Army in Vietnam from September 1969 to September 1970.

Kenneth worked as a Maintenance Mechanic for 38 years at B Braun before retiring in 2011. When retiring to Paso Robles he worked part-time at Michaels Arts and Crafts Store to stay busy

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, and traveling with his wife Pat.

Kenneth met Patricia in 1968. They were married on 09/19/1970 in North Hollywood, California. Together they raised three children: Jennifer Bates, Karen Denny, and Donna Gentry. Kenneth has eight grandchildren Erik, Kayli, Augustine, Nathan, Samantha, Blake, Zachary, and Mathew, and one great-grandson Declan.

