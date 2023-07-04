Obituary of Kevin Leon Goddard, 64

Celebration of life service will be held at Highlands Church in Paso Robles on Aug. 5

– Kevin Leon Goddard passed away peacefully at home on June 10, 2023, after a courageously fought battle with cancer at the age of 64.

Kevin was born July 18, 1958, to Leon John Goddard and Victoria Louise Goddard in Keene New Hampshire. He was the second oldest of five children. In 1962, at the age of four, he moved to Paso Robles.

Kevin graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1976. Kevin and Sherryl were married in 1984 and their only son Brandon Michael Goddard was born in 1994.

Kevin worked in the Steel Industry for 45 years beginning at Port a Port West in 1978. He worked in various capacities including building and installing airplane hangars which took him to Hawaii and Alaska. He was promoted to Assistant Plant Manager until 1989 when he went on to be an outside sales representative for the remainder of his career working for American Metals for 21 years and then for PRW Steel Supply until his retirement in July 2021.

Kevin enjoyed volunteering for the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles, the Food Bank of SLO County, and the Estrella Warbirds Museum.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling, boating, reading, listening to music, exercising and he was a history buff.

Kevin was loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents and sister Cindy. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Sherryl, his son Brandon (Emily), sisters Theresa, Mary & Linda (David), Godmother & Aunt Betty Burgin, and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at Highlands Church in Paso Robles on Aug. 5 from 10-11 a.m.

Published by Legacy Remembers on Jul. 3, 2023.

