Obituary of Kurt William Haag, 65

Oct. 16, 1956 – June 28, 2022

– Kurt William Haag succumbed to battling cancer on June 28, 2022. He was born on Oct. 16, 1956, to parents Water and Alice Haag of Millbrae Calif. Kurt was the youngest of four children. He was preceded in death by his parents. He was survived by his children Karen and Christopher Haag of Paso Robles, his siblings Lance and Ginger Haag of Lincoln, Calif., Jack and Julie (Haag) McKinney of Spokane Wash., Dennis and Joanne Haag of Auburn, Calif and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great-nephews.

At Cupertino High School he participated in football and wrestling but track and field was his favorite. After graduating from High School, he enlisted in the Army. He was stationed at Schofield Barracks Hawaii and Washington D.C. in the Old Guard. After being discharged from the military he moved back to the Millbrae area and obtained his pilot’s license. In 1978 Kurt moved to the Central Coast and received his psychiatric technician license in 1981. He started working at Atascadero State Hospital (ASH) primarily in the admission units. In 1985 he transferred to the Department of Police Services as a Peace Officer at ASH. In 1990 Kurt received his AA degree from Cuesta College School of Nursing. As an RN he worked on the ASH admission units, Clinical Safety Project, and Nursing Services as a Health Service Specialist in NOD (Nursing Officer of the Day). Kurt provided over 38 years of state service at ASH, where he made many lifetime friends and acquaintances. He also held part-time positions at San Luis Obispo County Mental Health for 12 years and 4 years at a skilled nursing facility.

Kurt’s passion for planes started young. As a boy, he would ride his bike to the San Francisco Airport and watch the planes while standing on the runway. He also was a motorcycle and car enthusiast. In his younger years, he enjoyed countless lunch breaks playing racquetball with his coworkers and at other times with family and friends. He volunteered at Atascadero Bible Church, ECHO Homeless Shelter, and was a member at Warbird Memorial in Paso Robles. Through the years, Kurt traveled to Israel and throughout the United States. He enjoyed countless get-togethers with friends and local cousins (Janie York, Paul Osbourne and Keri Akers) and maintained lifelong friendships from his childhood.

Kurt’s friendly and helpful nature will be greatly missed by many.

At Kurt’s request, there was no service. In attendance of family, his ashes were scattered at a memorable childhood location.

