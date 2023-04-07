Obituary of Lady Kristen Gail Morgan, 74

– Lady Kristen Gail Morgan, age 74, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

A funeral service for Kristen will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM at Chapel Of The Roses Mortuary, 3450 El Camino Real, Atascadero, California 93422.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Morgan family.

