Obituary of Lauren Jayne Pickens, 35 

Lauren Jayne Pickens

June 27, 1988 – May 1, 2024

– On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, the world lost a highly intelligent, talented, compassionate artist and best friend to all of her family, friends, and acquaintances and the world in general when Lauren Jayne Pickens passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from a heart condition.

Lauren was born in San Mateo California on July 27, 1988, to Vicki B and Steve Pickens. She was an accomplished artist and an author/publisher of children’s books and had a successful career in retail as well.

Her artwork is characterized by very fine detail as well as joyous subject matter imparting the best human qualities and her artwork and authorship lives on for all to enjoy.

She is remembered as a compassionate caring person who engaged everyone with kind words. She was a devout animal lover with a home full of dogs and cats, hamsters, rabbits, and hedgehogs. All of whom got special care from her as well as her numerous woodland friends.

She was a long-time volunteer at the Marine Mammal Center with the “Day Crew.”

She continued to pursue this particular passion most recently as a dedicated volunteer at the local zoo by taking care of the animals and providing artwork to decorate the animal enclosures for various holidays and events to the delight of visitors.

Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her, quickly related to her and her passions.

Lauren was in a very special relationship with her boyfriend and shared his same passions. The two of them spent many happy hours with each other.

Lauren is survived by her father Stephen M Pickens her mother Vicki Bryce Pickens of Atascadero CA; her uncle Mark D Pickens (Rebecca) of Saratoga CA, cousin Cassandra Pickens. Her uncle Judson Bryce (Tara)of Burnet TX, her cousin Kamryn Bryce Also of Burnet; her cousins Jesse Bryce of TX, Nicole of CO. Erik Bryce of San Jose CA. Amy Bryce Klues of Berlin Germany. Cousins Bryce Buell of Aldie VA. Gabriel Di Sarro of Ballston Lake NY. Seth Di Sarro of Weatherford TX. Her Uncle Foster Greene of Middleburgh NY. Her cousin Brianna Bryce of Fiji and cousin Denise Burritt of Scotia Glenville NY. Her Aunt Valerie Bryce Barlous (Michael) of Marysville, WA.

She is survived by her parents, Vicki Bryce Pickens and Stephen M Pickens of Atascadero. Mark, Rebecca and Cassandra Pickens of Saratoga. Judson, Kamryn, Jesse Bryce and family of Burnet Texas. Valerie and Michael Barlous of Marysville WA and Rockville MD, Diane Rapisarda of Stony Brook NY. Denise Burritt of Glenville NY. Vivian Ferraro of Altamont NY, Nancy and David Olaver of Chino Hills The entire D'Ornellas family of Templeton. And many other friends, including Sabrian, Mitzi, Coy, and Seabert.

A service at the Chapel of the Roses in Atascadero will be held at 2 p.m. on May 27, 2024. This is to honor her and her many accomplishments. All are welcome to attend.

In the minds of all who were fortunate to know her, she embodied success at its kindest and best levels.

