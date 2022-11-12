Obituary of Lela Lively, 98

– Lela Lively, age 98, of Templeton, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7.

A visitation for Lela will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Chapel Of The Roses Mortuary, located at 3450 El Camino Real, in Atascadero. A memorial service will occur Friday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at 3450 El Camino Real, in Atascadero. A committal graveside service will occur Friday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. at Templeton Cemetery District, located at 100 Cemetery Road, Paso Robles, California.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Lively family.

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

