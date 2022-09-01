Obituary of Lewis Hinchman Ham Jr., 91

Lewis' ashes were reunited with his wife Anne at the Paso Robles District Cemetery

– Lewis Hinchman Ham, Jr died peacefully at home in Santa Barbara, CA on May 4, 2022 from complications of a stroke, surrounded in love by his family. Lew and his beloved wife Anne Maureen Candler Ham, spent the happiest years of their 60-year marriage when they retired in Paso Robles.

Lewis was born October 3, 1930 at Schoefield Barracks, Honolulu, HI to Janet and Lewis Hinchman Ham. The oldest of three, the Ham kids were raised as “Army brats” living in Vermont, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Japan. Lew attended 4 high schools before graduating from the Tokyo American School in Tokyo, Japan. In 1950 Lew followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather becoming the third generation to receive a commission to the United States Military Academy at West Point, graduating in 1954. (Lew was 4th generation military as his great grandfather was a volunteer for the Union Army in the Civil War). In 1955, Lew married the love of his life, fellow Army brat, and child of a West Pointer, Anne Maureen Candler. Four children followed and they spent the next 20 years as a military family.

Lew’s career took them to Georgia, Colorado, Germany, Maryland, Kentucky, back to West Point, Kansas, Virginia, Vietnam, Philippines, Texas and finally California. He amassed many accomplishments as an Army Officer including Admissions Officer at West Point, Advisor to the Vietnamese Military Academy and Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Department of the Army, at the Pentagon. As a Lt. Colonel he was awarded the Legion of Merit for service from 1966-1968. In December of 1969 he earned one of the highest military honors, the Silver Star, for gallantry in action while serving as Senior Military Advisor, Ninh Thuan Province, Vietnam. In the 1970’s Lew attended the University of Texas earning a Master’s Degree in Latin American studies, and attended the Defense Language Institute at the Presidio of Monterey in preparation for a posting in Uruguay. When Uruguay fell through he was transferred to the Combat Developments Experimentation Command at Fort Ord. He retired from the Army in 1975.

Lew’s second career was in higher education. First as registrar at Hartnell College, Salinas, CA from 1974-1979, where the family had settled in Carmel Valley. Finally, as registrar at De Anza College, Cupertino CA while living in Saratoga CA. Lew was passionate about education and in these roles he helped thousands of students reach their educational goals. He retired for good in 1994.

Lew and Anne spent their retirement years on a 20-acre ranch, La Questa Encantada, in Paso Robles, CA. They welcomed friends and family for food, fun, and reunions, creating a truly enchanted place for their children, 12 grandchildren and extended family – the Country Cousins – to gather. Always the patriot, Lew could be found proudly driving the old blue truck full of grandkids through the Templeton parade every Fourth of July. Between family visits they took many once in a lifetime trips, including Europe, Argentina and Uruguay, a world cruise with visits to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Israel, and a safari in Africa. For their 50th wedding Anniversary they treated the entire family to a cruise to Mexico where they renewed their vows. He loved live music and dancing.

Lew lost Anne just days after celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary in 2015. Lew relocated to Santa Barbara, CA to be closer to his daughters and was a popular resident at Maravilla. If he wasn’t socializing he could be spotted on his balcony, overlooking the rose garden and the flagpole flying his beloved American flag. In April of 2019, Lew was proud to attend his 65th reunion at West Point with his two sons.

Lewis was preceded in death by his wife Anne Candler Ham and brothers-in-law Richard Thornton and Winston Candler. He is survived by a sister, Judith Ham Thornton, and brother, David Ham (Paula); children Kathleen Cochran (Joe), Sherry Villanueva (Jim), Samuel Ham (Leslie), Lewis (Pat) Ham (Becca); grandchildren Ian, Molly and Joey Cochran, Annie Dreese (Andy) and Katy Villanueva, Emily, Madeline and Julia Ham, Lauren Greene (Miles), Tristan Ham (Sarah), Logan and Maycee Ham and 5 great-grandchildren, Amelia and Malachi Ham, Lukka Cochran, Audrey Green, Charlotte Dreese, and many Country Cousins, all who loved him dearly and called him Papa.

Lew’s ashes were reunited with his wife Anne at the Paso Robles District Cemetery, CA. A celebration of life will be held in Paso Robles in September for family and close friends.

Donations may be made to Direct Relief, www.directrelief.org.

