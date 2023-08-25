Obituary of Lewis V. Silva, 80

Celebrating the life of Lewis V. Silva

– On Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, Lewis Valentine Silva, loving husband, went home to be with his creator, peacefully at home with his wife by his side.

Lew was born on March 24, 1943, in Santa Barbara, California, to Lewis Silva and Margaret Cordero Silva (Diaz). He was raised by his mother Margaret and his stepfather, Dave Diaz. He had six siblings, Francis Silva (deceased), Greg Diaz, Linda Sanchez, Tillie Diaz, Mary Diaz, and Patrick Sperlak. He lived in Paso Robles for over 30 years before moving to Biggs, California, where he spent the remainder of his life.

Lew is survived by his wife, Cynthia Ann Silva, married June 16, 2007; daughters Amber Michelle Silva, Holly Ann Flores and her husband Joseph Flores; and son Anthony Silva. He had 10 stepchildren, most recently Duane Droegemeier, Sean Shiflett and his wife Jana Shiflett, Desiree Mark and her husband Shawn Mark.

Grandchildren are Amber J. Silva, Kristopher Lewis Michael Silva, Anthony Joseph Jeep Flores, (Holly and Joseph Flores), Ashleigh Silva, Valerie Silva (Anthony Silva). Gemma Droegemeier, (Duane Droegemeier), Memphis Shiflett (Sean and Jana Shiflett), Madison Mark, Trevor Mark and Wesley Mark (Desiree and Shawn Mark). Great grandchildren are Reed Quinn (Amber J. Silva), Michael Silva, and Alexandria Silva (Kristopher and Susan Silva). Unmentioned family members are due to reasons of privacy.

Lew was born into a royal line of the Chumash people, and with a Chieftain designation, served his people most of his adult life. He was a grant writer and organizer for early California projects, such as Indian Manpower, Dental Clinics, and Senior Nutrition Centers. He and his wife Cyndy have served First Nations as a couple since they were first married, focusing on Indigenous/Christianity remediation as ordained ministers.

Lew had a love for God, family, and country. He was a Vietnam Veteran who served a five-year term in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Okinawa, Japan, and then Point Loma, California aboard the U.S. Sperry. Upon completion of his service, he went into law enforcement and general construction.

In his personal and public life, he was an eloquent speaker, a master craftsman in many disciplines, an accomplished musician, a silversmith, and an artist. His sense of humor was appreciated by all.

He was buried Aug. 18, 2023, at Gridley-Biggs Cemetery, Biggs, CA.

