Obituary of Linda Louise Bishop, 71

Sept. 16, 1951 – Aug.14, 2023

– Linda was born on Sept.16, 1951, to Leon and Louise Imhoof in Atascadero, California. The family moved to Paso Robles in 1966. Linda became a sophomore at Paso Robles High School. She graduated in the class of 1969.

She married William Kuhn in December 1969. Unfortunately, she and Bill divorced in 1976. She began working at Ennis Business Forms after she moved back to Paso Robles.

She married Steven Bishop, in 1976, moving to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where their daughter, Stacie Lynn was born. They divorced in 1982.

Linda soon focused on Stacie and herself, devoting her life to providing a good home and finding a better job. She started working at Atascadero State Hospital in 1981, as a Food Services Tech working her way up to Supervisor Cook 2. She retired after 35 years there, in 2017. She was always a hard worker in whatever she did.

She was so happy when she became a grandma in 1997, with the arrival of her grandson, Kyle Bradley, whom she loved very much.

Linda had a great sense of humor and enjoyed a good joke, even though she had endured many hardships over the years. She loved Mickey Mouse and Pluto, Oreos, and hated pickles. She loved her morning coffee at Wilson’s Restaurant, visiting friends, until they closed. Then she could be found at Vic’s Café.

She passed away peacefully on Aug. 14, 2023, with her brother and sister by her side. She is survived by her daughter, Stacie Acosta, grandson, Kyle, Paso Robles, brother, Frank (Diana) Imhoof, Atascadero, sister, Helen (Dennis) Toevs, Paso Robles, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and faithful friends, who were like family to her.

Special thanks to Hope Assisted Living for taking such good care of her this past year and Central Coast Hospice for her comfort in her last days.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Coast Hospice, Diabetes Foundation, or the Ovarian Cancer Foundation.

-From Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

