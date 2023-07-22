Obituary of Linda Sue Morris, 73

Linda Sue Morris

Feb. 2, 1950 – July 7, 2023

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home in Paso Robles

– Linda Morris passed away peacefully at home on July 7, 2023, following a brave battle with a terminal illness. She was in hospice and surrounded by her husband, son, and caregiver. Linda and Paul have been residents of Traditions for the past eleven years. Linda, always fun-loving, was loved by many in our community, and thank you all for your kind words and support.

Linda was born on Feb. 2, 1950, in Long Beach, California. She won the Crisco Award, outstanding student in home economics for two years in high school, was an honor roll student, and was a member of many social clubs.

Linda worked as a nurse (RN) for 20-plus years and was recognized as nurse of the year in northern Nevada. Linda was married to Paul Morris, in 1982, in Morro Bay, California. They fell in love with the central coast and eventually returned for their retirement years. Linda is survived by two sons, Eric and Kenny, and eight grandchildren. Two brothers, Don and Rick. Daughter, Julie, preceded her.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media