Obituary of Lindy Leigh Ward, 78 

Posted: 5:55 am, December 13, 2023 by News Staff
Lindy Leigh Ward
Nov. 8, 1945 – Nov. 15, 2023
Paso Robles, California

– Lindy was born and raised in Southern California. She graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1967. Lindy was a school teacher in the Paso Robles School District for 40 years. Lindy enjoyed spending time on her five acres in Paso Robles doing yard work and spending time with her animals. She also loved photography and had her own studio.

Lindy is survived by three children Lance, Megyn, Molly, and three grandchildren Anthony, Lauryn, Nathan, sister Mardee, daughter-in-law Barbara and cousin Tom. She also had many friends.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 12, 2023.

From Legacy.com

