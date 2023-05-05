Obituary of Lucy Anne Groves, 76

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– Lucy Anne Groves, 76, of Templeton, California passed away at home on April 25. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Wright, Regina (Jody) Horn, and Virginia Geftakys, and sons Michael Groves, Roger (Michelle) Groves, Clay (Sharon) Groves, and Fred (Kelly) Groves as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, all of which she loved with all her heart and soul. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 49 years, Ernest.

Lucy was a follower of the teachings of Christ and devoted many hours to her church helping with the soup kitchen and distribution of clothing to those less fortunate. Lucy had a heart of gold and knew no enemies. She was caring and honest and always there for anyone who needed a helping hand. She will be missed terribly by all those who loved her.

The family will be having a private graveside service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers to honor Lucy, donations can be made to ECHO Homeless Shelter.

https://www.echoshelter.org/donate

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media