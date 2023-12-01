Obituary of Lyn Baker Obituary, 86

Lyn MacIsaac Baker

Dec. 25, 1936 – Nov. 22, 2023

– Lyn MacIsaac Baker, a longtime resident of Cambria, passed peacefully to eternal rest on Nov. 22, 2023, with her husband Roger Pond and family at her side. She was 86. Lyn was the proud mother of John Sinclair (Carmen), and Mark Sinclair (Jeri), and the caring stepmother to Aaron Baker (Cathy), Lynn, and George (deceased). She delighted in the love and achievements of her eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Lyn was adored by her large extended family and wide circle of friends. A compassionate nurse with a trailblazing career in healthcare, she later volunteered her time to many community organizations throughout San Luis Obispo County. Lyn was admired by all who knew her for her wise counsel, zest for life, compassion, and generosity.

Born Dec. 25, 1936, in San Francisco, California to Al and Ila MacIsaac, she grew up in Coalinga as the eldest of five children. She was the last surviving member of the close-knit, fun-loving MacIsaac siblings, who affectionately called themselves the Birch Street Gang. After graduating high school in 1954, Lyn attended the new College of Nursing at the University of San Francisco, when the school admitted women for the first time. She graduated with her BS in Nursing in 1958 and went on to achieve her MS from the University of Illinois Medical Center in 1968.

She began her career as a public health nurse, serving migrant communities in Fresno County. From her early days, she wanted to learn at the country’s largest and most demanding hospitals, which led her to Cook County Hospital in Chicago to work in ambulatory care. There she met John Sinclair, whom she married in 1960. Their son John was born later that year, followed by Mark in 1962. While raising her sons, Lyn worked at hospitals in every facet of acute care except surgery. She eventually moved into administrative roles at various nursing organizations and was on the founding management team of one of the nation’s first HMOs.

Lyn eventually separated from John and moved to Boston, where she spent four years as the Associate Program Director for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Attending a Coalinga High School reunion in the early 1980s, she reunited with Aaron “Jim” Baker, whom she had briefly dated in high school. They married in 1984, beginning a love story that spanned decades, and led them to explore the world and so many varied interests together in retirement.

They moved to Cambria in 1987, where Lyn approached volunteerism and philanthropy with the same enthusiasm, drive, and leadership she brought to every other aspect of her life. She served on the boards of the Cambria Community Health Care District (President), the Cuesta College Foundation, Foundation for the SLO County Library (President), Community Foundation of SLO County (President), SLO County Alzheimer’s Association Women’s Initiative Committee, Master Chorale Board of Directors, and the Foundation for the Performing Arts.

After Jim passed away in 2015, Lyn focused on her interests in the symphony, travel, and continued participation in chorale groups. It was through her love of singing in chorale groups that she met Roger Pond, and the two began a friendship that turned into her final blissful love affair. They married in September 2020.

Lyn credited “being curious” to propelling her through career success, exciting travels, and wonderful relationships. She took an active, compassionate interest in other people, and will be deeply missed by so many.

In keeping with her spirit of generosity, her family requests that those who wish to honor Lyn do it by paying forward love and generosity to others whenever you have the opportunity.

A mass in celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on December 4 at Santa Rosa Catholic Church, 1174 Main Street, Cambria, California.

