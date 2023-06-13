Obituary of Lynette Pond (Shaw) Shanahan, 80

Service to honor Lynette will be held on July 6 at the San Miguel Mission

– Lynette Pond (Shaw) Shanahan, aged 80, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2023, in Sachse, Texas surrounded by loved ones.

Lynette was born on Aug. 31, 1942, to Jack and Dolores Pond in Santa Barbara, California. She was the second of three children, including her brothers, John and Harry Pond. Lynette attended Shandon High School and later went on to Fresno State University where she graduated with a teaching degree. She was a celebrated teacher in the Paso Robles School District, chiefly at Winifred Pifer Elementary School, where she earned a Teacher of the Year recognition. After 42 years of teaching, she retired and dedicated her time to many volunteer efforts, including the Pioneer Museum in Paso Robles, California.

In 2003, Lynette married her husband, John Shanahan in San Miguel, California. For the past 20 years, she and John lived in Templeton where they opened their home to many get-togethers, holiday parties, church events, and most importantly family dinners for relatives near and far.

Lynette is predeceased by her brother, John Pond, in 2014 and her husband, John in 2023. She is survived by her two children, Erica Shaw and Kenny Shaw, her daughter-in-law, Stacy Gamble Shaw, as well as her granddaughters Katelyn Belch Gonzales and Kelsey Belch. Lynette taught her children how to work hard, serve well and to “cowboy up” as she used to say so often when there were tough times.

A service to honor Lynette will be held on July 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the San Miguel Mission in San Miguel, California. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made in Lynette’s name to the Pioneer Museum.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media