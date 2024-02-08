Obituary of Lynnlee Pinkard Holmes, 73

– Lynnlee Pinkard Holmes, 73, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023 in San Diego California surrounded by her loved ones. Lynnlee embodied joy, love, patriotism, and a steel hard work ethic. This was exemplified during her 22 year career with the Paso Robles School District as a school bus driver trainer. Lynnlee could single handedly back up a 90 seat school bus with her eyes closed and still look good doing it. Lynnlee was known for her contagious laugh, and the way she could make anyone feel like family.

Lynnlee had a big personality and an even bigger heart. She enjoyed feeling the soil in between her fingers when she gardened and had a record-breaking 53 inflatable holiday decorations, that she would put up for every holiday, although Christmas was her favorite. Lynnlee had an impressive talent for interior decorating and was known for her many blinged out, bedazzled hats.

Lynnlee is greatly missed and her love will live on in her husband of 43 years, Percy “Buddy” Holmes, her daughter Laralee, son Denny, daughter in law Denise, step son Buddy, granddaughter Linzy, granddaughter in law Nisha, grandson Dustin, granddaughter Destiny, and great granddaughter Sage. Lynnlee would want us all to live life with love, laughter, and joy as she did, and know that if we could ask her how she is, she would tell us, as she often did, that she is “bitchin’ every chance she gets.”

Please join us in a celebration of life on March 17 12 p.m. at 12650 Lindo Ln Lakeside, CA 92040 United States.

