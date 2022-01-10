Obituary of Madeline A. Pratt, 76

Madeline A. Pratt (7/01/45- 12/22/21)

– Madeline (Horowitz) Pratt died on Dec. 22, 2021 at the age of 76. She was born in New York on July 1, 1945. Madeline lived in Paso Robles since 1984. Madeline was both a teacher and a bookkeeper. Madeline was also a longtime volunteer in Paso Robles including most recently the Senior Center and the Library.

She requested no memorial service, but in her spirit of volunteerism, she can be honored through volunteer service or a local charitable donation. She loved to read and watch movies. She had many close friends and was a vibrant member of the community. God has granted her serenity.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related