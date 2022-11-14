Obituary of Magdalena ‘Tweetie’ Diaz, 70

Magdalena “Tweetie” Diaz, San Miguel

Born Oct. 9, 1952

Died Oct. 22, 2022

– Tweetie passed away peacefully at French hospital she was among family and friends.

She leaves behind her loving husband Eddie Diaz of 47 years.

Her children Natasha Morley, Tina Mankins Andrade, Louispatrick Rodriguez. She was preceded by death by her son Aaron Nash Diaz in 2010.

She leaves behind three sisters, one brother, nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, sister, father, son, nephews, and niece.

She loved life, she loved shopping, going out to lunch with her family and friends, she loved all animals. But mostly she loved helping the people she loved and cared for any way she could.

She will be missed by all that knew her and loved her.

-From Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

