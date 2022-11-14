Paso Robles News|Tuesday, November 15, 2022
You are here: Home » Obituaries » Obituary of Magdalena ‘Tweetie’ Diaz, 70
  • Follow Us!

Obituary of Magdalena ‘Tweetie’ Diaz, 70 

Posted: 5:16 am, November 14, 2022 by News Staff
obituary

Magdalena “Tweetie” Diaz.

Magdalena “Tweetie” Diaz, San Miguel 

Born Oct. 9, 1952
Died Oct. 22, 2022

– Tweetie passed away peacefully at French hospital she was among family and friends.

She leaves behind her loving husband Eddie Diaz of 47 years.

Her children Natasha Morley, Tina Mankins Andrade, Louispatrick Rodriguez. She was preceded by death by her son Aaron Nash Diaz in 2010.

She leaves behind three sisters, one brother, nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, sister, father, son, nephews, and niece.

She loved life, she loved shopping, going out to lunch with her family and friends, she loved all animals. But mostly she loved helping the people she loved and cared for any way she could.

She will be missed by all that knew her and loved her.

 

-From Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home 

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.