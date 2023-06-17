Obituary of Marcel Joseph Cyrille Nadeau, 88

– Marcel Joseph Cyrille Nadeau, age 88, of Paso Robles, died peacefully on Monday, June 12, 2023. He was born in Quebec, Canada, in June 1935. He married his wife Louise in November 1962.

He leaves behind his wife, son Robert, granddaughter Danielle, and three sisters.

A graveside service will be held at Paso Robles District Cemetery on Friday, June 23, at 12 p.m.

