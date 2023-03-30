Obituary of Marcia Dell Herrmann, 75

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– Marcia, a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and a friend to many passed away during the afternoon of March 04, 2023, at the age of 75 after a courageous battle with COPD. Marcia was born January 18, 1948 in the District of Columbia, (Washington DC) to William (Willie) and Martha Grubbs, the second of three children. In 1952 the family moved to Newport News, Virginia where Marcia graduated high school in 1966 and attended college at the Newport News Community College to study business management.

Marcia met the love of her life, Fritz Herrmann in New Port News. They got married July 4th, 1981, and raised two children, Robert Anderson, and Patricia Denise. The family moved around from Virginia, Hawaii, and North Carolina before eventually settling in Fritz’s hometown of Atascadero, Ca. where he retired after 22 years in the Army.

Marcia was best known as a Chocolatier who was always smiling and sporting very vibrant hair. Marcia was the owner and head candy maker for Herrmann‘s Chocolate Lab located in Templeton, Calif. She had a generous spirit and a fierce determination that she could do anything she set her mind and heart to. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Marcia’s family asks that she be remembered for the joy she brought to others in life and not in the sadness of her passing.

Marcia is preceded in death by her Father Willie, her Mother Martha, and her Brother Irv. She is survived by her Sister Kathy (Jim) Sommese, Husband Fritz, Son Robert Thompson, Daughter Patricia (David) Arebalo, Granddaughter Alicia (Haustin) Morrison, Grandson’s Brian (Jessica) Herrmann, Adam Arebalo and her Great Grandson, the apple of her eye Corbin Tuff Herrmann.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Hall located on Main St. in Templeton, Ca. The Herrmann family asks that anyone with fond memories, stories, or keepsakes please feel free to attend and share their special memories of Marcia.

From Dignity Memorial.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media