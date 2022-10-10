Obituary of Margarita Cisneros Ruiz, 71

Service will occur this Tuesday

– Margarita Cisneros Ruis, age 71, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Margarita was born on March 8, 1951.

A visitation and funeral mass for Margarita was held at Mission San Miguel. A graveside service will occur Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. at Paso Robles District Cemetery, 45 Nacimiento Lake Drive, in Paso Robles.

