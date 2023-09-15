Obituary of Marilyn Greenhaw, 87

– Marilyn Greenhaw, 87, passed away on Sept. 12, in Paso Robles. She was born in Buffalo, New York, and was raised in Boone, Iowa.

Marilyn married Jerry Ahrens in 1956 in Boone, Iowa. In 1960 they moved to Santa Maria, where she worked for the Santa Maria High School District from 1969 to 1987.

In 1985 Marilyn married Glen Greenhaw and lived in Colorado from 1987 to 1994. Upon their retirement, they made Paso Robles their home. They enjoyed collecting antiques and finding treasures, which they sold in several spaces in the Paso Robles downtown corridor. Marilyn enjoyed shopping and was known for her fashionable attire.

Marilyn always supported Glen’s charitable causes; the B.P.O.E. Paso Robles Elks #2364, and Kiwanis Club of Paso Robles.

Marilyn is survived by her sister, Betty Vitt of Eden Prairie Minnesota, Children; Linda Thompson, Cindy Bergin, Alan (Lisa) Ahrens. Her step-children; Curtis Greenhaw and Jeanne (Paul) Delangie, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Glen Greenhaw in 2020.

There will be no celebration of her life announced at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.

Visit: https://www.efscares.com/ to leave a condolence for the family.

