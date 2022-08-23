Obituary of Marilyn Louise Ohms, 58

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Chapel of Roses

– Marilyn Louise Ohms, 58, of Templeton passed away peacefully on Aug. 15, 2022. She was a county resident for 27 years coming from Oxnard, Calif.

She was born July 19, 1964, in Lynwood Calif., a daughter of Everett and Margaret Luna. She graduated from Santa Clara High School in Oxnard. Marilyn was a member of the accounting department of Discovery Life Sciences for the past five years. Previously, she worked in the medical profession in many positions throughout the Central Coast.

She is survived by husband of 25 years, Scot; son Daniel; daughter Krista; granddaughter Charlotte; brother Michael; sisters Diane and Sandra and many nephews, nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and Brother Eugene.

A memorial service celebrating Marilyn’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Chapel of Roses, Atascadero Calif. followed by a reception nearby. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, Disabled Veterans, and St. Jude Children Research Hospital in her name.

-From Dignity Memorial.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Related