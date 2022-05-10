Obituary of Marilyn Louise Webb, 87

Marilyn Louise Webb (6/25/34 – 4/28/22)

– Marilyn Webb passed peacefully in her Paso Robles home on April 28. Marilyn graduated from El Cerrito High School in the Bay Area, and she attended college at San Francisco State and Cuesta College. She was working at a savings and loan association in Berkeley when she met her new next-door neighbor who had just returned from military service in the Korean War. Thus began the long and beautiful relationship between Marilyn and Ken; they were married for 65 years.

During her 47 years in Paso Robles, she was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, where she held various volunteer roles. As a member of the Altar Guild, for many years she created beautiful flower arrangements to the delight of the congregation. She loved being a part of the St. James community.

Marilyn was a talented artist, who chose to paint and draw for art’s sake instead of commercial pursuits. Her surviving art is treasured by family and friends. Anyone who sat near Marilyn during church services can attest to her having a beautiful singing voice, and in her home that voice was a comforting joy to hear.

Marilyn always had a great love for literature, and took pleasure in discussing books with others. Many of her dear friends were people she grew to know through the book clubs she belonged to.

Marilyn performed volunteer work at various organizations throughout her life, and among those are the Teach School Library and Junior Matrons in San Luis Obispo.

Marilyn had the gentlest of demeanors, was a wonderful listener, and an engaging conversationalist. That, along with always perfect make-up, hair, and clothing, she presented herself to the world as a consummate lady.

She is survived by her husband Ken, sisters-in-law Linda and Mary, children Diane, Steven, and Lynn, a daughter-in-law, a son-in-law, a niece, two nephews, and two grandchildren.

A private service is being arranged. Friends who would like to attend can email servicecalendar417@gmail.com for the date and time of the service.

