Obituary of Marion Louise Whippie, 98

Marion Louise Whippie

Sept. 4, 1925 – Sept. 11, 2023

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

– Marion Louise Whippie, age 98, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

A memorial service for Marion will be held Friday, October 13, 2023, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, 1703 Spring St, Paso Robles, California 93446.

-From Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

