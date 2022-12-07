Obituary of Mary Ellen Chambers, 88

Mary Ellen Chambers

Aug. 30, 1934 – Nov. 30, 2022

– Mary Ellen Chambers passed away on Nov. 30, 2022, at the age of 88. She was born in Los Angeles, on Aug. 30, 1934, to Frank and Ruby Burkhardt. She was one of five children.

Mary retired from Atascadero State Hospital where she was a psychiatric technician.

Mary was a member of Saint Rose Catholic Church in Paso Robles for 30 years. There was nothing more important or enjoyable to her than attending church.

To many, Mary was known as “the hat lady.” She dedicated 20 years of her life as a chairman of the Fix 46 Committee. It was her passion to make the highway safer. She was the grassroots of the project of turning Highway 46 from two lanes to four lanes, as well as the installation of call boxes and building bridges. Bridges like the Estrella River Bridge were widened because of the lobbying Mary did. Mary was also an active supporter of the Paso Robles Tea Party.

Mary is survived by one sister, Sidney Beauchamp. She was blessed with six children, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

– From Dignity Memorial.

