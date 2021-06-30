Obituary of Mary Helen Mazzo

Mary Helen passed on May 22

–Mary Helen Mazzo was born in January 1930 in Webster Springs, West Virginia, the fourth of 14 children born to James and Bessie Bruffy.

She developed her work ethic and love for God from her parents. Mary Helen left home to attend West Virginia University, where she met and eventually married Frank T. Mazzo in July 1950. She was a Rhodes Scholar with plans to go to the University of Paris to further her studies while Frank was in the Army, but she had her first child and God had other plans for their new family. Mary Helen had two girls and two boys, was an active member of each church she attended and sang in the choir for Mass on Sundays. She became a teacher and eventually moved from West Virginia to California in 1966.

Mary Helen loved the Dodgers, working cross-word puzzles, playing bridge with friends, and spending time with family. One of the things she looked forward to every year was the Bruffy Family Reunion and visiting her family.

Mary Helen was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, and her five brothers. She is survived by eight sisters and their spouses, daughters Jane (John) and Marcie (Kerry), sons Tom (Loretta) and Frank (Gene), and a bountiful supply of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and their spouses.

She will be missed by those she left behind, but her strength, faithfulness, and love for those in her world will be their foundation.

Mary Helen passed into the arms of Jesus on May 22, 2021, at the age of 91, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Saint Rose Catholic Church at 820 Creston Rd, Paso Robles, or give to Catholic Charities, USA online at (https://www.catholic-charitiesusa.org/ways-to-give/).

