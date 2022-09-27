Obituary of Mary Trimble, 65

– Mary Elizabeth Trimble, 65, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2022, in Atascadero. She was born to the late Donald and Ida Trimble in Dayton, Ohio, on Sept. 21, 1956.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Trimble. She is survived by her siblings and their spouses, Carl Trimble (Sandra), Connie Murphy (Timothy), James Trimble, Alberta Ann Shade, Mark Trimble, Susan Martinez Beebe (Robert), Henry Trimble (Debbie); and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Mary moved with her parents from Dayton, Ohio, to Paso Robles, California, upon her dad’s retirement in the 1980s. She lived with her parents for a few years prior to residing in several group homes for special needs adults. She lived at the Double Heart Ranch in San Miguel for 30 years while attending the Escuela Del Rio Day Program in Atascadero. Her last five years were spent as a resident of the Valdez House in Atascadero.

Mary will be remembered for the spirit of joy found in the simple things in life. She conveyed that spirit of happiness and love to all who knew her. Mary was truly devoted to the Lord and always assured family and friends that she was praying for them.

Originally published by Dayton Daily News on Sep. 18, 2022.

From Legacy.com.

