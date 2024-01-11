Obituary of Michael James Wilson, 80

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home in Paso Robles

– It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we share that on Jan. 3, 2024 the light of our life, went to heaven. Michael James Wilson passed away peacefully in his home in Templeton, California in the presence of his wife Gaylon Wilson.

Michael was born in Atascadero, California on Nov. 10, 1943 to his parents Henry Harrison Wilson and Frances Olive Wilson. Michael was a cattle rancher, farmer and viticulturist in Templeton California on his seventh generation family farm.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents Henry Harrison Wilson and Frances Olive Wilson. He is survived by his wife Gaylon Wilson and brother Henry Harrison Wilson II. Two daughters Kimberly Wilson and Cyndee Wilson (Mike). One grandchild, Brandon Michael Simonds (Richelle). Two Great- Grandchildren Brandon Michael Simonds II and Braxton Michael Simonds.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at the Templeton Cemetery, in Templeton California.

